Memorial Day event to honor female veterans

News release

The Memorial Day Event held at Eternal Valley Cemetery honors those who have served in the military, and this year’s event will focus on female veterans, according to Rick Barker, a member of the Santa Clarita Valley Veterans Memorial Commitee.

“I am collecting info on our wonderful lady vets and am asking that any ladies who live in the Santa Clarita Valley and are interested in being recognized at this year’s event to please send me their name, rank and branch of service (for the certificates) along with a picture of them in uniform for our stage display,” Barker said in a statement emailed to The Signal.

Barker said the women will be presented with certificates of appreciation for their service from the city of Santa Clarita, Rep. Mike Garcia’s office and Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo’s office. Each of the veteran women will be introduced to the audience at the Memorial Day ceremony and have their picture taken receiving the certificates.

Information and pictures can be sent to: Rick Barker, 19425 Soledad Canyon Road, Box 348, Canyon Country, CA 91351.