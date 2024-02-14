Newhallywood Silent Film Festival set for this weekend

News release

Residents have the opportunity to explore the early days of silent cinema and some of the most iconic movies ever created at the 2024 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, featuring classic films and more at various venues this weekend in Old Town Newhall.

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting the festival Friday through Sunday to showcase renowned silent films produced in the Santa Clarita Valley and commemorate the anniversaries of three timeless motion pictures while honoring the legacies of film pioneers Douglas Fairbanks Sr. and Thomas Ince, according to a news release from the city.

The festival kicks off 8 p.m. Friday at The Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts, 22421 Market St., with Douglas Fairbanks’ “The Mark of Zorro,” the first film version of the classic swashbuckler about a masked hero righting injustice in the early 19th century Spanish California.

Later in the evening, at 11 p.m. at The Main, 24266 Main St., as part of the Silent Screams program, the 100th Anniversary of “Waxworks” features a horror anthology including tales about Ivan the Terrible, the Caliph of Bagdad and Jack the Ripper.

On Saturday, the day kicks off with an exclusive ticketed experience, “BusTour” Keaton, departing from the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St. Ticket holders can expect a unique journey visiting significant Hollywood sites, including studio locations from the silent era with a focus on where Fairbanks and Ince made their films. Tickets are $60 and will include lunch with some walking, so participants arer asked to wear comfortable shoes.

On Saturday afternoon, a special screening of Douglas Fairbanks’ “Robin Hood” is taking place at 4 p.m. at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.

At 8 p.m., guests are invited to attend Fairbanks’ induction into the Newhallywood Hall of Fame and the 100th anniversary of “Thief of Bagdad,” also at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Later in the evening at 11 p.m., The Main shows another Silent Screams production, the 100th anniversary of “The Hands of Orlac.”

The festival continues with showings on Sunday, concluding with a number of screenings from Thomas Ince, all taking place at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts. The day begins at 1 p.m. with “The Cat’s Meow,” followed by “The Ruse” and “Hell’s Hinges” at 4 p.m., with Thomas Ince’s induction into the Newhallywood Hall of Fame and “Civilization” wrapping up the festival at 8 p.m.

For a full schedule of events taking place during the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, visit NewhallywoodFilmFest.org.