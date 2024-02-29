Photos: SCAA launches ‘Fluidity’ exhibit

Exhibiting artist Caroline Takeda demonstrates acrylic flow art paining during the Fluidity Art Show opening reception held at the SCAA Gallery in Newhall on Saturday, 022424. Dan Watson/The Signal
Exhibiting artist Caroline Takeda demonstrates acrylic flow art paining during the Fluidity Art Show opening reception held at the SCAA Gallery in Newhall on Saturday, 022424. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The Santa Clarita Artists Association hosted the opening reception for its “Fluidity” exhibit on Saturday, with the exhibit itself set to run through March 30. The SCAA describes the art show as one that depicts ethe- real, fluid movement and curvature while highlighting abstract and veteran artists. The gallery is located at 2508 6th St., Old Town Newhall, with the show open 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Gallery: Photos by Dan Watson/The Signal
Dan Watson

Dan Watson

Dan Watson, Director of Photography, has worked in community news on many local newspapers for decades and has worked at The Santa Clarita Signal for a combined total of 13 years.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS