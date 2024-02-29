Photos: SCAA launches ‘Fluidity’ exhibit

The Santa Clarita Artists Association hosted the opening reception for its “Fluidity” exhibit on Saturday, with the exhibit itself set to run through March 30. The SCAA describes the art show as one that depicts ethe- real, fluid movement and curvature while highlighting abstract and veteran artists. The gallery is located at 2508 6th St., Old Town Newhall, with the show open 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Gallery: Photos by Dan Watson/The Signal