Senior Center’s Celebrity Waiter set for April 2027

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center’s Celebrity Waiter fundraiser is scheduled Saturday, April 27, celebrating the theme, “California Dreamin’.”

Celebrity Waiter is the signature fundraising event for the SCV Senior Center and will take in the center’s Bella Vida Courtyard and surrounding grounds.

“This year we will feature our favorite Beach Boys Tribute band, ‘Surfin,’ who will entertain the crowd with their very own renditions of the Beach Boys classic songs,” the center said in a news release.

Sponsorships are available and range in price from $2,000 to $10,000.

“California Dreamin’ is the perfect theme for this event as it will showcase everything our beautiful state is known for,” Bonnie Teaford, board president and event co-chair, said in the release. “We will enjoy a Beach Boys tribute band plus guests will get to dress up and decorate their tables representing the uniqueness of California, whether it be the wine country, Yosemite, Disneyland, or even a local sports team. It will be a dreamy night under the California sky with your friends.”

In addition to table decorations with California themes and costumes, guests can enjoy pre-dinner cocktails and bid at a live auction featuring unique experiences and travel.

Proceeds from this annual event will help support the programs, services and over 900,000 meals served by the SCV Senior Center, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita.

For additional information and table sponsorship reservations, contact Christine Arnold at 661-259-9444, ext.143, or [email protected].