Swing band coming to Club 507 at American Legion post

Attendees dance to music performed by Flattop Tom & His Jump Cats at the first anniversary party for Club 507 in American Legion Post 507. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
News release  

Ladd McIntosh brings his swing orchestra back to Club 507 at American Legion Post 507 in Newhall on Sunday for an event honoring the music of Disney.  

Guests are invited to dress in their best Disney costume for the chance to win a free entry back to 507, or special Disney-themed gifts. No full face coverings will be allowed into the ballroom — but makeup is fine. 

Doors open at 4 p.m. A basic swing/foxtrot dance lesson is scheduled to be given at 4:15 p.m. to help guests be ready to dance when the band plays from 5 to 7:30 p.m. 

A special meat dinner, smoked by Legion members, will be available for $18. The menu for this event is a special March/St. Patrick’s Day meal: corned beef with potatoes and carrots with cabbage rolls over rice.   

Admission is $20, and a full bar will be available. The community is welcome — you do not need to be an American Legion member to attend. Club 507 is located at 24507 Spruce St., Newhall. 

