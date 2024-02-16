UCLA Health to hold Demystifying Cancer event 

UCLA Health experts will be hosting a Demystifying Cancer event on Thursday, April 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

The discussion will demystify and debunk misconceptions regarding the meaning of a cancer diagnosis, as well as notify attendees of any “world-class treatment options available at UCLA Health Santa Clarita,” according to the UCLA Health website.

An introduction and overview will be led by UCLA Health hematologist and oncologist Dr. Alexander Black, and Dr. Dennis Slamon, “world-renowned UCLA Health oncologist, cancer researcher and developer of Herceptin, the ‘drug that changed the breast cancer treatment landscape,’” will be the keynote speaker, according to the UCLA Health website.

Other UCLA Health and Santa Clarita-based presenters will include: Dr. Rena Callahan of breast medical oncology; Dr. Omar Sahagun of radiology; Dr. Gregory Senofsky of surgical oncology; Dr. Nimit Sudan of medical/integrative oncology and hematology; and Dr. Michael Xiang of radiation oncology.

The program will entail a welcome reception with a performance by Guerra String Quartet, the UCLA Health presentation and panel discussion, as well as appetizers, coffee and dessert.

To register for the event visit tinyurl.com/5n6uunkd.