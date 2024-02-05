VITA to offer free tax preparation services

News release

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program at College of the Canyons will be offering free tax preparation services to individuals who made less than $67,000 in 2023, persons with disabilities, and those with limited English-speaking skills.

Free income tax preparation services will be available to qualified individuals/families every Saturday from Feb. 10 through April 13.

“Our community members’ financial well-being is important to us, and we are committed to providing support to qualified individuals and families,” said Ali Naddafpour, a business and accounting instructor at the college.

The COC-VITA volunteer program is sponsored by the IRS and designed to help low- to moderate-income households. COC-VITA volunteers include community members and COC students from a wide range of academic disciplines. Volunteers work under the supervision of experienced tax practitioners to assist with quality review.

The COC-VITA clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday through April 13 at the main campus in Hasley Hall (Rooms 233 and 234). The last available time slot for appointments or walk-ins is 3 p.m.

Individual sessions may run up to two-and-a-half hours in length. While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are strongly recommended.

Parking will be free in all student lots during VITA’s hours of operation. Parking Lot 5 is the closest parking lot to Hasley Hall.

For more information or to book an appointment, go to www.canyons.edu/academics/schools/business/vita/index.php.