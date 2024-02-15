WEWIL Collaborative to host online workshop

News release

WeWil Collaborative, a local organization that seeks to empower women with professional development, growth, and connections through workshops and community, is scheduled Feb. 23 to host an online workshop featuring internationally acclaimed photographer Vivien Killilea.

The workshop, “Mastering Your Business Through Authenticity and an Open Mind,” draws from Killilea’s experiences across diverse cultures, from Harare to L.A. In this 1-hour online event, Vivien will guide participants through the crucial aspects of building a successful creative business.

The event is scheduled noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, and registration ($15) is now open at tinyurl.com/bdhht32p. Early registration is encouraged, as spots are limited.

WeWil was formed locally in the Santa Clarita Valley, and all of its virtual workshops are accessible globally. Sessions include interactive elements and live Q&A sessions to encourage engagement and collaboration among participants. All proceeds of Season 4 workshops are donated to support the Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita.