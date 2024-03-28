Arthur Saginian | A Troupe of Court Jesters

In his Jan. 12 letter, Michael Molacek went after the “Democratic voice” of one Gary Horton, though Horton’s column is called “Full Speed to Port.” Horton, a successful Santa Clarita businessman, is also a liberal Democrat, or so he presents. Everyone has an eccentric side and nobody’s perfect — that’s my take on Horton as well as a host of characters on both sides of the aisle. “Right Here, Right Now” is the other side of the aisle.

Mr. Molacek’s letter reminds me of a letter I once submitted to The Signal, which was printed on Jan. 28, 2022, entitled “Kraut Column Part of Liberal Quota?” wherein I similarly went after one Jonathan Kraut, another one of The Signal’s “Democratic Voices.” Like Mr. Molacek, I also used to react to the more outlandish claims, accusations and “solutions” of these self-appointed “saviors of humanity,” but I eventually realized that calling these people out probably had no effect on them. For whatever reason, they are what they are.

Secondly, and more importantly, I also realized that those readers who could see the liberal nonsense for what it is didn’t need the likes of me to point it out to them, and those who couldn’t wouldn’t benefit from a critical expose anyway — some people you just can’t reach. I now see the whole lot of them as a troupe of court jesters. Hopefully they are good at their craft and can make us laugh, but I mostly find them boring and annoying. In either case it would be a mistake to take them seriously. It’s a good thing for them that they weren’t born in the Middle Ages.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita