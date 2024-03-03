Arthur Saginian | Fear and Other F-Words

Stephen Maseda (letters, Jan. 3) took nine paragraphs to say what I said in just two sentences (Jan. 13), but there is one fallacy in Mr. Maseda’s argument. Although religions don’t use “force” to control their followers (at least not anymore) they do use another “F-word,” and that is “fear.” Still, one is always “free” to simply walk away. I’ve seen fans of Star Wars get into fights over what is considered “canon” and what is “heresy” in the fictional universe George Lucas created. Maybe Lucas can start his own religion. I am certain he would attract droves of devout followers. 

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita

