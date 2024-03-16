Ask the Motor Cop | Can I put the pedal to the metal on an on-ramp?

Question: I’ve heard from a friend that there is no speed limit on, off or on freeway ramps. Is that true?

— Ed

Answer: Hi Ed. The only way that I know how to answer this question would be to simply refer to the California Vehicle Code: 22349(a) cvc, “No person may drive a vehicle upon a highway at a speed greater than 65 miles per hour.”

So now let’s define highway: 360 cvc, “A highway is a way or place of whatever nature, publicly maintained and open to the use of the public for purposes of vehicular travel. Highway includes street.”

This would include on- and off-ramps as defined.

As a matter of fact, the Department of Motor Vehicles driver’s handbook states, “Enter the freeway at or near the speed of traffic and remember that the maximum allowed is 65 mph.”

Ed, I am not aware of anything in the California Vehicle Code that indicates that there is no speed limit on freeway on- and off-ramps. Drive carefully and thanks for the question.

Jerry Schlund, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, is a retired Los Angeles Police Department motor officer with over 24 years riding. He was a certified radar instructor — both laser and doppler — and was instrumental in California vehicle code amendments. He was a traffic school instructor for 25 years. Have a question for the motor cop? Send your questions to [email protected].