Boys & Girls Club Auction theme for 2024: Tiki Hideaway

News release

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced the theme for its annual auction set to take place on Saturday, June 1: Tiki Hideaway.

This year’s theme promises to transport attendees to a tropical paradise filled with enchantment and excitement, the club said in a news release.

Once again, the event will be chaired by Pamela and Dennis Verner. Building on the success of last year’s event, the Verners are committed to making this year’s auction an unforgettable night brimming with entertainment, a delicious menu, and an array of extraordinary auction items, the release said.

Guests can expect an assortment of auction items, ranging from exclusive getaways to coveted treasures. The ambiance will be transformed into a Tiki Hideaway, complete with lush decorations that evoke the spirit of a tropical paradise. Live entertainment will add to the allure, promising a memorable evening, the release said.

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides programs and services for the youth in the community, and the annual benefit auction serves as a vital fundraiser to support these efforts, the release said, adding that, by attending, guests not only partake in a memorable evening but also contribute to a meaningful cause that impacts the lives of countless young individuals.

“We are thrilled to embark on our 52nd annual auction with a Tiki-themed celebration that promises to be truly extraordinary,” Matt Nelson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, said in the release. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our community for their unwavering support, particularly to Pamela and Dennis Verner, whose dedication continues to elevate this event to new heights.”

The club’s 52nd Annual Benefit Auction is to be held Saturday, June 1, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive. The event includes dinner, live and silent auctions, cocktails and live entertainment. Doors open at 5 p.m., live auction program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets for Tiki Hideaway start at $150 and are now on sale. For sponsorship, ticket, and event information, visit www.scvbgc.org/auction.