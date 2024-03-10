Celebrate California’s Wine

California wine is often assumed to be less prestigious than its European counterparts, but Californians have been making wine for more than 250 years.

The years of winemaking experience and California’s unique geography have made the state’s many wine regions destination tourist spots and earned it a reputation for quality wine.

According to a 2022 Wine Institute report, California’s wine industry contributes $170.5 billion annually to the economy of the United States and employs 1.1 million workers. California’s retail wine sales topped $43.6 billion in the U.S. in 2022, with three out of every five bottles sold originating in the state.

California produces 80% of all the wine made in America and ranks fourth worldwide in wine production behind France, Italy and Spain.

Originally planted by Franciscan missionaries for sacramental wine production in the 18th century, “Mission” grapes are believed to be the first cultivated variety grown in the U.S.

The California State Viticultural Commission was established in 1860 to promote variety in vine importation.

The great diversity of climates and soil across California contributes to its great wines, supporting the growth of everything from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir to Cabernet Sauvignon and Zinfandel.

Many of the most important wine regions in California, from Napa and Sonoma to Santa Barbara and Paso Robles, benefit from the natural cooling of coastal winds, fog and moisture.

California Wine Celebrations

Join wine enthusiasts at these special California wine events this spring.

Vine 2 Wine

Saturday, March 16

Sand Canyon Country Club, 27734 Sand Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita 91387

Info: www.circleofhopeinc.org/vine2wine

Indulge your senses and support a great cause at Vine 2 Wine, Circle of Hope’s annual wine tasting fundraiser. The event promises an evening of unparalleled elegance, where the finest wines will take center stage. Sip and savor an array of exquisite vintages, expertly curated to delight your palate, all while contributing to a meaningful cause.

The tickets range from $175 for VIP entrance to $150 for general entrance. All tickets include gourmet cuisine, live music, unlimited wine and beer tasting and a live and silent auction.

Lodi Wine Festival

Saturday, April 6

Ole Mettler Grape Pavilion at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds, 413 E. Lockeford St., Lodi 95240

Info: www.grapefestival.com/p/events/lodiwinefestival

The Lodi Wine Festival features wine tasting from up to 40 wineries pouring more than 200 varietals. This presents a unique opportunity to explore what the Lodi wine region has to offer all in one place.

The festival features three different admissions.

VIP tasting is from 1-5 p.m. and costs $70 in advance and $80 at the door. A limited number of tickets will be sold. This tasting gives you an additional hour before the Grand tasting and features access to the VIP lounge with special wine tasting and food.

The Grand tasting is from 2-5 p.m. and costs $50 in advance and $60 at the door.

Designated Drivers can accompany a VIP ticketholder for $30 and a Grand tasting ticketholder for $20.

Don’t miss the Ultimate Wine Collection, which includes wine donations by participating wineries and the Lodi Grape Festival Board of Directors. Tickets are $20 at the festival and proceeds benefit the Lodi Grape Festival Bucks for Books Scholarship Fund.

The Wine Affair

April 14

Main Street, Old Town Newhall 91321

Info: www.sigscv.org/the-wine-affair

Wine, Beer and Cheer! Indulge in a day of fine wine, beer and community spirit at the 15th annual “Wine Affair — Viva Las Vegas” hosted by Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley.

The event is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for the Fight Against Human Trafficking.

VIP tickets are $145 and include early admission at noon. During that time you will have access to premium food and wine, entertainment and an expedited check in. You also will have access to the VIP area for the entire day. Be sure to start bidding on the Silent Auction and Ambassadors ahead of time.

General Admission is $100 with check in at 1 p.m. There will be multiple check-in locations.

The Wine Affair in Old Town Newhall celebrates wine, beer and community spirit while benefitting a great cause. Signal file photo.

California Wine Festival Dana Point

Saturday, April 20 – Sunday, April 21

Dana Point 92629

Info: www.californiawinefestival.com/dana-point

The quintessential California wine tasting experience with sun, sea, food, wine and music at this Camelot-like, white-topped tent village next to the sparkling Pacific Ocean. Wine lovers find hundreds of fine wines, regional craft brews and a dizzying variety of foods to sample. There will be artisanal cheeses, breads, olive oil, as well as shellfish, salads, chocolates, cakes and more.

The Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting will be held on Saturday at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa. This elegant VIP event is for true fine wine lovers. There are a limited number of tickets due to the rarity of the wines. It starts with a champagne reception followed by the wine tasting.

A 2-day VIP pass is $205 and includes the Sunset Rate tasting on Saturday and a VIP pass to the Sunday Beachside Wine Festival at Sea Terrance Park. There is also a VIP pass for $105 that just includes the Sunset Rate Tasting.

Sunday-only Beachside Festival tickets are $125 (VIP), $95 (early entrance) and $75 (general admission). All tickets are pre-sale.

Sixth Annual Garagiste Wine Festival: Northern Exposure

Saturday April 27, 1- 5 p.m.

Sonoma Veterans’ Memorial Hall, 126 1st St. W, Sonoma 95476

Info: www.garagistefestival.com

The Sixth Annual Garagiste Festival: Northern Exposure offers rare access to the region’s best small, hard-to-find winemakers. At this intimate event, you will discover and taste cutting edge wines from more than 40 high-quality, micro-production, commercial wineries from Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Santa Cruz and more.

This is truly a singular chance to discover and meet the next great winemakers and get the opportunity to taste their unique wines. You can’t duplicate this tasting experience at any other wine event.

Tickets are $100 for the Rare and Reserve Early Access and $79 for the Grand Tasting from 2-5 p.m. There is a group (6 or more) discount of $10 for the Grand Tasting. And a $10 Designated Driver ticket for either tasting event.