Chamber announces 2024 Business Expo

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 2024 Business Expo, designed to spotlight and celebrate the diverse and vibrant business community of the SCV, will be held June 28.

“The 2024 Business Expo promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for businesses of all sizes and industries to showcase their products, services and innovations,” the chamber said in a news release. “From established enterprises to emerging startups, every business is invited to participate in this exciting event.”

The Business Expo returns from 4 to 8 p.m. June 28 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. The Expo is free and open to the public to attend.

“The Business Expo is a great opportunity to unite residents, business owners, and entrepreneurs, and strengthen their reach through the Santa Clarita Valley,” Becki Robb, 2024 chair of the SCV Chamber board, said in the release. “Our annual Business Expo provides businesses the opportunity of business-to-business and business-to-consumer connections.”

Exhibitors will have an opportunity to connect with numerous potential clients, colleagues, and professionals across diverse industries, opening doors to new opportunities for promoting their businesses within the region.

“After the resounding success of last year’s sold-out Business Expo, where 600-plus attendees joined us throughout the four hours, we are thrilled to announce the return of this flagship event,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “We encourage businesses to sign up as soon as possible to secure their spot at the Business Expo.”

Registration is open for SCV Chamber members until Friday, April 19. Registration will then be open to all businesses, if available. To register, visit www.scvchamber.com and click on the Events tab. Sponsorships are also available. Prime locations will be part of sponsorships. For more information, contact [email protected].