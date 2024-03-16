City to host Splash N’Dash Easter egg hunt

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to its most unique egg hunt – the Splash N’ Dash at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center.

Families are invited to the Aquatics Center on Saturday, March 30, at 10 a.m. at the Waterslide Pool, to collect eggs as they rush down the slide and into the pool! Free reusable bags will be provided to the first 200 participants to collect eggs.

This event is for children 10 years old or younger, and a parent must accompany all small children during the egg hunt. Lifejackets will also be available to use at no charge.

Participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the event. All items will be donated to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Registration is required. To sign up for free, visit SantaClarita.gov/Seasons. For more information about the Splash N’ Dash Egg Hunt, call the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center at 661-250-3740.