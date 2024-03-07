College Briefs for March 7

Cooper named to fall dean’s list at Lawrence Technological University

Lawrence Technological University, in Southfield, Michigan, has announced its dean’s list of top scholars for the fall 2023 semester, which ended Dec. 15. Among those on the list was Connor Cooper, a media communication major from Santa Clarita.

Perry named to Berry College dean’s list

Megan Perry, of Newhall, was named to the fall 2023 dean’s list at Berry College, in Rome, Georgia. The dean’s list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,200 students. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world’s largest.

Local student named to dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace

Jonathan Horowitz, of Valencia, a graduate of SCVi majoring in theater stage management and religion, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl.

The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.8 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.

Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender. An independent, coeducational university of 3,500 students, BW offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 80 academic areas. The university is located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland.