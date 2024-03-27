Fire Department hosting HAZMAT drill Wednesday 

L.A. County Fire Department officials don’t want residents to be alarmed if they see any activity or hear any alarms on Wednesday coming from HASA Inc., the longtime pool chemical manufacturer in Saugus.

It’s just a drill.

The agency’s Hazardous Materials Response Team is conducting a drill from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to simulate its response to a chemical release at the Drayton Street plant, which is across the street from the county’s oldest restaurant, the Saugus Cafe.

“All of the businesses in the area have been notified of (the drill),” said Maria Grycan, spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, adding the idea is to disrupt the businesses nearby as little as possible.

There will be a simulated facility evacuation, she said, but no one will be evacuated.

Signage would be posted on both the north- and southbound sides of Railroad Avenue near the drill site, she added.

A social media post shared by the city of Santa Clarita indicated the drill “will include extra staff and loud sirens. This is a crucial exercise to ensure preparedness in an emergency situation,” the post states. “Please remember, this is just a drill.”

The Fire Department has responded to the business at least two times in the past year to incidents that resulted in injuries.

At least seven people were taken to the hospital after a July 3 incident at HASA Inc., according to a report in The Signal. The Fire Department also responded to reports of a chemical spill in October that resulted in two people being sent to the hospital.

The address for HASA is 23119 Drayton St.