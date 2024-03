Photos by Dan Watson/The Signal

Country music artist Joe Buchanan, a Jewish convert, performed his country-themed “Friday Night Lights” Shabbat service at Temple Beth Ami last week. Rabbi Mark Blazer rocked a cowboy hat during the service, and told The Signal in a previous story that he and Buchanan have been in contact for a few years now and the two of them were finally able to get the Texas native to come out to Santa Clarita. To learn more about Buchanan, visit tinyurl.com/ye2ajrj4.