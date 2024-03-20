Life Line health screenings coming to Valencia May 9

News release
Local residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening, which is scheduled to host a screening event on May 9 at the Embassy Suites, 28508 Westinghouse Place, Valencia.
Screenings can check for:
- The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
- HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.
- Diabetes risk.
- Kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Pre-registration is required by calling 1-877-237-1287 or visiting www.lifelinescreening.com. Free parking is available.