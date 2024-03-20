Life Line health screenings coming to Valencia May 9

Press release
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

Local residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening, which is scheduled to host a screening event on May 9 at the Embassy Suites, 28508 Westinghouse Place, Valencia. 

Screenings can check for: 

  • The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health. 
  • HDL and LDL cholesterol levels. 
  • Diabetes risk. 
  • Kidney and thyroid function, and more. 

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Pre-registration is required by calling 1-877-237-1287 or visiting www.lifelinescreening.com. Free parking is available.   

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS