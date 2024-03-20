Life Line health screenings coming to Valencia May 9

News release

Local residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening, which is scheduled to host a screening event on May 9 at the Embassy Suites, 28508 Westinghouse Place, Valencia.

Screenings can check for:

The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.

Diabetes risk.

Kidney and thyroid function, and more.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Pre-registration is required by calling 1-877-237-1287 or visiting www.lifelinescreening.com. Free parking is available.