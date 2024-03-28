‘Liquid Botanicals’ watercolor art at Canyon Theatre Guild

News release

Qiana Tarlow, a member of the Santa Clarita Artists Association, is showcasing her watercolor art at the Vernon Gallery inside the Canyon Theatre Guild through April 28, with an opening reception scheduled 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6.

“Liquid Botanicals” is an art show that highlights Tarlow’s watercolor work painted mostly plein air (outdoors) at Descanso Gardens. Almost all of the pieces in the show were created on mineral paper, not traditional watercolor paper.

Mineral paper, introduced to Tarlow by artist Pete Morris, is 80% calcium carbonate (commonly found in rock).

“The combination of this untraditional (for watercolor) paper, the botanical subject matter, and the watercolor paint has really allowed me to put together this show of ‘Liquid Botanicals.’ I hope you enjoy,” Tarlow said in a news release, adding that she hopes to share her love of art and painting with the community.

“Liquid Botanicals” will run during Canyon Theatre Guild’s production of “Xanadu.”

The Vernon Gallery inside the Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main St., Newhall. The theater is closed Mondays, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, and open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The theater may be closed for lunch between the hours of 2 and 3 p.m.

For more information about SCAA, visit santaclaritaartists.org.