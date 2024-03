The Saugus High School Jazz Choir performed March 8 for the American Choral Directors Association’s Western Conference at the Pasadena Convention Center. “It was an absolutely incredible experience with over 1,000 people — primarily choral educators and professional musicians — in the audience,” Saugus choir director Kaitlin Pi wrote in an email to The Signal. “Students received a standing ovation and rave reviews following their performance.”

