‘Reclamation’ exhibition set for next week at CalArts

News release

The California Institute of the Arts is scheduled next week to present “Reclamation,” an exhibition by multidisciplinary artist and photographer Jennifer Van, whose work navigates through the complex terrains of identity, emotional expression and the human form.

This collection of work is set to debut at the D300 Gallery at CalArts from March 11 through March 15, with a special reception on Thursday, March 14, at 7 p.m. offering the community a glimpse into the intricacies of self-perception and self-expression.

In “Reclamation,” Van enters a personal journey, utilizing her own body as the primary subject to explore and challenge the multifaceted aspects of identity and the societal constructs surrounding it. Drawing inspiration from Judith Butler’s notion that identity is shaped by social regulations and controls, Van’s photography seeks to dismantle these constraints.

Van is a master of fine arts candidate in photography and media at CalArts. She is the co-founding director of Strata Gallery, a nonprofit gallery offering opportunities to emerging artists in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Van has exhibited in Los Angeles, New York, Santa Fe, El Paso and South Korea.