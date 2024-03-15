SCV basketball All-Star Game returns 

For the second consecutive year, The Signal and The Statham Academy will present the Santa Clarita Valley Basketball All-Star Game.

The top players from every local school will compete in events on Saturday, March 23, at Canyon High School.

This year, both boys and girls teams will draft their teams, potentially putting teammates and friends up against one another in this one-of-a-kind game.

Foothill League MVP Justin Perez, of Saugus, and UNLV commit James Evans, from West Ranch, will captain the boys teams, while girls league MVP Morgan Mack of Hart and Canyon three-level scorer Josie Regez will captain on the girls side.

All-stars will also participate in a 3-point contest before each game.

To watch the SCV All-Star Game draft, tune in to the @StathamAcademy on Instagram on Sunday at 6 p.m. to watch Regez and Mack draft their teams. Evans and Perez will draft their respective teams afterward at 6:30 p.m.

Full rosters for the all-star game will be announced during the draft.

Fans can attend the game for $5 while children under 10 years old will be admitted for free. Proceeds will be donated back to local high school basketball programs following the event. Last year, The Signal and The Statham Academy raised nearly $1,700, which was donated back to nine local high schools.

The event at Canyon will begin at 5:30 p.m. starting off with the girls 3-point contest followed by the girls All-Star Game at 6 p.m. The boys’ 3-point contest will follow at 7 p.m. with the boys’ All-Star Game immediately following at 7:30 p.m.