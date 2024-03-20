Wine on the Roof Returns on April 25

News release

Wine on the Roof, a fundraiser for the WiSH Education Foundation, returns on April 25, featuring a six-course sit-down dinner featuring a different chef’s creation for every course, each paired with a different wine.

The event is scheduled 6:30-10 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.

The event kicks off with a one-hour tasting while guests enjoy live jazz music in an atmosphere reminiscent of a rooftop party. Ed Masterson will serve as emcee and local musician Lance Allyn will perform. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from chefs and winemakers throughout the evening as they describe their creations and offerings.

Early bird tickets are available through March 31 for $25 off an individual ticket and $125 off a table of 10. After April 1, general admission tickets are $150 per person or a table of 10 for $1,350.

“Guests will have the opportunity to listen to our amazing Valencia High School Jazz Band as well as watch the new Golden Valley Ballet Folklorico group perform,” WiSH Executive Director Amy Daniels said in a news release. “They will have the opportunity to meet students and teachers who have received support from WiSH. It’s important that our donors and supporters know that their dollars go directly to student programs.”

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit WiSH online at www.wisheducationfoundation.org. Net proceeds go directly toward benefitting student programs for the over 21,000 students in the William S. Hart Union High School District.