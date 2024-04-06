Ask the Motor Cop | How does a divider impact school bus stop rules?

Question: Jerry, I was following a school bus that slowed down and then stopped to let children off the bus. His lights were flashing and I stopped, as did the car next to me on my left, but I noticed the cars by the center divider did not stop on the other side of the divider. What is the law regarding this situation?

— Stephen

Answer: Thanks for the question, Stephen. This is very important for drivers to understand as children’s lives could be affected. The school bus driver will give a warning prior to activating the red flashing system by activating the amber warning lights within 200 feet of the school bus stop. The driver will then activate the flashing red light system and stop sign arm.

So, this is the driver’s responsibility per the California Vehicle Code: 22454(a) cvc, “The driver of any vehicle, upon meeting or overtaking, from either direction, any school bus that is stopped for the purpose of loading or unloading any school children and displays a flashing red light signal and stop signal arm, visible from front or rear, shall bring the vehicle to a stop immediately before passing the school bus and shall not proceed past the school bus until the flashing red light signal and stop signal arm, if equipped with a stop signal arm, cease operation.”

OK, here’s the exception: You don’t have to stop if you are driving in the opposite direction and there is a divider or two lanes or more in your direction. Otherwise, you must stop your vehicle if driving in the opposite direction of the school bus.

It’s very important for drivers to understand the laws regarding stopping for school buses. Drive safely.

Jerry Schlund, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, is a retired Los Angeles Police Department motor officer with over 24 years riding. He was a certified radar instructor — both laser and doppler — and was instrumental in California vehicle code amendments. He was a traffic school instructor for 25 years. Have a question for the motor cop? Send your questions to [email protected].