Barger, Veterans Collaborative announce county funding to help veterans

From left: Albert Rodriguez, president of the Veteran Services Collaborative; Stephanie English, senior field deputy to county Supervisor Kathryn Barger; and Jeff Stabile, director of business development for the collaborative. The trio met at the Barger’s Santa Clarita field office for the announcement of ongoing county funding to support the collaborative. Courtesy photo.
From left: Albert Rodriguez, president of the Veteran Services Collaborative; Stephanie English, senior field deputy to county Supervisor Kathryn Barger; and Jeff Stabile, director of business development for the collaborative. The trio met at the Barger’s Santa Clarita field office for the announcement of ongoing county funding to support the collaborative. Courtesy photo.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release  

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative announced they have executed a social program agreement whereby the county will provide $8,000 in funding to support the ongoing community social services offered through the Veteran Center, located at 23222 Lyons Ave., in Newhall.   

The nonprofit collaborative provides referrals and resources covering 21 community services available to veterans, active military and their families. These include, but are not limited to housing, medical and dental, education, employment, training, VA benefits, and more.   

The collaborative has been in existence since 2017 and began serving 650 veterans the first year and currently serves over 2,000 per year. A food pantry is located on the premises including baked, canned and packaged goods as well as refrigerated items. Approximately 35 volunteers staff the Veteran Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and support various veteran events throughout the year.  

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS