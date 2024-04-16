Barger, Veterans Collaborative announce county funding to help veterans

News release

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative announced they have executed a social program agreement whereby the county will provide $8,000 in funding to support the ongoing community social services offered through the Veteran Center, located at 23222 Lyons Ave., in Newhall.

The nonprofit collaborative provides referrals and resources covering 21 community services available to veterans, active military and their families. These include, but are not limited to housing, medical and dental, education, employment, training, VA benefits, and more.

The collaborative has been in existence since 2017 and began serving 650 veterans the first year and currently serves over 2,000 per year. A food pantry is located on the premises including baked, canned and packaged goods as well as refrigerated items. Approximately 35 volunteers staff the Veteran Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and support various veteran events throughout the year.