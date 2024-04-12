Chamber announces 15th annual State of the County

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the 15th Annual State of the County will be held on June 6 at 11:30 a.m. at The Hyatt Regency Valencia.

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will provide the community with an exclusive update on the key issues impacting the SCV, from business and economic development to homelessness and public safety, the chamber said in a news release.

“I am thrilled to once again collaborate with the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the annual State of the County,” Barger said in the release. “This marks the 15th year of partnership between the SCV Chamber and the L.A. County 5th District supervisor, and it’s an honor to deliver my eighth address. Our annual State of the County serves as a pivotal moment for collective reflection and strategic planning. Taking stock of our accomplishments, learning from past experiences, and charting the course for the future are integral to effective public policy. I’m pleased for the opportunity to engage with SCV Chamber members and the business community to share insights and outline my vision for the path ahead.”

This year’s State of the County will include conversations with L.A. County Fire and Sheriff’s departments as well as with representatives from the county Mental Health and Homeless departments.

“We are so pleased to welcome Supervisor Barger back as it is always a privilege to engage with her in conversation regarding the future of our county. This is an event that our community always looks forward to,” Becki Robb, chair of the SCV Chamber board, said in the release. “With the litany of challenges businesses face, it is so important to have representatives like Supervisor Barger who are committed to the well-being of businesses in all sectors, and we look forward to hearing her vision for the future.”

“For over a century, the SCV Chamber has served as the preeminent advocate for businesses, establishing itself as the foremost organization supporting our local business community,” Ivan Volschenk, president & CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “Our annual update on the State of the County is a highlight for our business community. We look forward to hearing from Supervisor Barger who has consistently shown strong support for the chamber, our local business community, and the needs of Santa Clarita Valley residents.”

Registration ($75 for chamber members, $90 for non-members) is open on the chamber’s website at www.SCVChamber.com under the events tab. Sponsorship opportunities are also available by contacting [email protected]. The Hyatt Regency Valencia is located at 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia.