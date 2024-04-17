Child & Family to present free mental health seminars

News release

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Child & Family Center is presenting a series of four seminars for parents and caregivers of children and teens. Each will be held at the Center’s Education Building on its campus at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.

The first is “Preventing Teen Suicide,” discussing how to safeguard your teenager from suicide, securing medications and firearms, and how to talk with them about suicide and other risks. It is scheduled to be held Wednesday, May 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The second presentation is “Recognizing Self-Harming Behaviors,” scheduled Tuesday, May 14, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Participants will learn what is self-harm, the myths and misperceptions about why individuals harm themselves, and how a parent or caregiver respond.

The third is titled “Our Teens, Social Media and Its Impact.” Experts in the field will present current trends in social media and their impacts, your teen’s perception of risky behaviors and how to talk to teens about social media. This will be on Monday, May 20, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The fourth and final presentation is “Early Childhood Mental Health.” The seminar examines red flags and behaviors that may indicate a need for help, as well as how to teach regulation skills to young children. This will be held Thursday, May 30, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

All seminars are free and open to the community. Registration is not required. Each of the four topics will offer Spanish translation. For more information, contact Cheryl Jones, 661-259-9439 or [email protected].