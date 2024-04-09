CHP arrests man after pursuit 

A Pasadena man was arrested Friday after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a brief pursuit through Santa Clarita, according to a spokesman for the agency.

The suspect was driving north on The Old Road near McBean Parkway around 5:30 p.m. when he accelerated from a traffic light at a high rate of speed, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall-area office.

The officer pursued the suspect and initiated a traffic stop just south of Valencia Boulevard, but the suspect failed to yield, Greengard said.

The driver began to drive at speeds approaching 80-90 mph, he said, before turning onto Valencia Boulevard and then taking a left onto Tourney Road, where he pulled into a medical office complex parking lot not far from the intersection.

At that point, the suspect got out of the car and ran from CHP officers, who were assisted by sheriff’s deputies setting up a containment of the area.

The man was ultimately arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, according to Greengard. The man’s girlfriend was also in the car but was not taken into custody.