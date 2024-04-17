City announces Concerts in the Park lineup

News release

The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series makes return this summer for friends, families and neighbors to gather under the evening sky and enjoy free, live musical performances on Saturdays from July 6 to Aug. 24, at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

The 2024 Concerts in the Park series features an eclectic lineup of artists performing covers, including disco, country and Shakira. Each performance will begin at 7 p.m. with food vendors onsite beginning at 5 p.m. The schedule is as follows:

• July 6 — Super Soul Groove: Disco, Funk, Soul and R&B.

• July 13 — In the End: A Tribute to Linkin Park.

• July 20 — Buffet Beach: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffet.

• July 27 — The Boy Band Project: A Tribute to 1990s and 2000s Boy Bands.

• Aug. 3 — The Travelin’ Band: A Tribute to Credence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty.

• Aug. 10 — Fast Times: 1980s Concert Experience.

• Aug. 17 — Rebel Heart: A Tribute to Modern Country Music.

• Aug. 24 — Adelaide Pilar’s Latin Diva’s Show: Tribute to Selena, Shakira, Gloria Estefan and Celia Cruz.

For more information, visit SantaClarita.gov/Concerts or email [email protected].