Cowboy balladeer’s concert to raise funds for Rancho Camulos

Dave Stamey. Courtesy photo.
Dave Stamey is scheduled to perform April 21 at Rancho Camulos as part of the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival. Courtesy photo.
An April 19 concert by Dave Stamey, award-winning cowboy balladeer, will highlight the 2024 Californio Fiesta de Rancho Camulos at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum.  

This annual fundraiser for the nonprofit museum starts at 11 a.m. and ends at approximately 3 p.m. Friday, April 19. The event will also include an authentic Vaquero buffet and docent-led interpretive tours of the historic buildings and grounds of Rancho Camulos.  

This is a partnership event with the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival. Tickets ($50) are available at Cowboyfestival.org. Museum information is available at Ranchocamulos.org. The museum is located at 5164 E Telegraph Road, on Highway 126, about 10 miles west of Interstate 5, near Piru.  

