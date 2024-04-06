Israel music festival survivors to speak at Temple Beth Ami 

Three survivors of the deadly Oct. 7 attack at the Nova music festival in Israel are scheduled to speak at Temple Beth Ami on Tuesday.

The 7 p.m. event is set to feature Roei Itzhaki, Idan Itzhaki and Amit Amar, who all attended the festival that saw at least 260 people killed when Hamas terrorists operating out of Gaza attacked civilians.

Rabbi Mark Blazer said it’s a miracle that the three Israelis survived the massacre without being captured by Hamas.

“They’re going to tell the story of how they survived,” Blazer said. “They’re going to explain how it was that they were able to avoid capture or death right there at that festival.”

While they were able to survive, Blazer said all three suffered permanent damage. He noted that while all Israelis enlist in the Israeli Defense Force at some point and have basic training, there was little that people could do to protect themselves from the surprise attack.

“They are a little better prepared for what happens, but nobody can prepare you (for that),” Blazer said. “There’s no amount of preparation that you can have for that type of thing.

“Part of their healing is them telling their story and that’s one of the reasons why it was so important for them to come out.”

Temple Beth Ami is located at 23023 Hilse Lane.