Local student athletes honored by CIF 

Eight individual local athletes and two teams were honored for their work in the classroom.

The following were named CIF Southern Section Student-Athletes of the Year:

Team captain Josie Regez dribbles the ball during the SCV All-Star Game at Canyon High School on Saturday, March 23. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

Josephine Regez, Canyon, girls’ basketball.

Juan Gonzalez, Canyon, boys’ soccer.

Ian Ramirez, Castaic, boys’ tennis.

Regan Thompson, Castaic, girls’ track & field.

Haley Moon, Hart, girls’ tennis.

Soren Stephenson, Hart, boys’ tennis.

Brennan Leem, West Ranch, boys’ basketball.

Madeline Choi, West Ranch, girls’ swimming & diving.

Ian Ramirez of Castaic competes in the Foothill League finals last season. Dan Watson/The Signal

The student-athletes must have retained a GPA over 3.5 throughout high school while also lettering in a varsity sport and also participating in extracurricular activities.

West Ranch boys’ volleyball and boys’ tennis were also honored as team winners of the Academic Awards. Five varsity student-athletes must boast a GPA of at least 3.0 in the fall semester to be considered for the team award.

West Ranch boys’ tennis. Photo Courtesy of the William S. Hart District.

Wildcats boys’ volleyball won for their sport with a fall GPA of 3.8 while boys’ tennis earned a 3.95. West Ranch boys’ volleyball has now won the award twice since 2018.

Regez and Gonzalez both have held 4.0 GPAs throughout their high school careers.

Thompson, a UC San Diego commit, holds a 3.96 while Ramirez holds a 3.89.

Regan Thompson of Castaic finishes the Girls 400 Meter at College of the Canyons last season. Dan Watson/The Signal

Moon and Sorenson also hold 4.0 GPAs, along with West Ranch’s Leem and Choi.

William S. Hart Union High School District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman expressed his pride in the local student-athletes in a press release.

“We are incredibly proud of these student-athletes for their hard work and commitment to excellence,” Kuhlman said in the release. “These awards are a testament to the outstanding support provided by our dedicated coaches, teachers and families.”