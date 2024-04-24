Military spouses invited to spa day appreciation event

News release

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and the Hello Auto Group are scheduled to hold their second annual special spa day event on May 10 to honor military spouses in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, which is Military Spouse Appreciation Day, at the Anthony Vince Nail Spa, 24250 Town Center Drive No. 140, Valencia.

Attendees can indulge in luxurious mani/pedi treatments, enjoy complimentary drinks, savor a delicious lunch, and receive a gift bag as a token of appreciation, said a news release from the organizers.

To sign up for the event, military spouses can fill out the registration form available at forms.gle/3cGB4HagMgx1fUFb6 or email Jessica Menendez at [email protected] for more information.