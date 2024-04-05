Moving To Mesa, AZ: Things To Know 

Moving to Mesa, AZ has become an increasingly popular choice for individuals and families seeking a blend of urban convenience and scenic beauty.

This desert city, known for its vibrant community, diverse cultural offerings, and abundant outdoor activities, attracts newcomers with its promise of a high-quality lifestyle at a relatively affordable cost.

Whether it’s the allure of the Superstition Mountains, the historic charm of downtown Mesa, or the city’s commitment to arts and education, there’s something in Mesa for everyone.

Notably, the process of relocating here is made smoother with the help of professional movers in Mesa, AZ, ensuring that your transition to this dynamic city is as stress-free as possible.

People love moving to Mesa for its welcoming atmosphere, where sunny days and a tight-knit community vibe create the perfect setting for making new beginnings.

Whether you’re drawn by the career opportunities, the family-friendly neighborhoods, or simply the 300-plus days of sunshine a year, Mesa stands out as a destination that offers both the excitement of city life and the tranquility of a desert oasis.

The Heart of the Valley

A Desert Oasis

Mesa sits at the heart of the East Valley in the Greater Phoenix area, offering a landscape that’s both awe-inspiring and welcoming.

The city’s backdrop is painted with rugged mountains, while the foreground is dotted with lush, green spaces, thanks to innovative irrigation techniques.

Mesa’s desert climate gifts its residents with over 300 days of sunshine each year, making it a haven for those who prefer warm weather and outdoor activities. However, the summers can be intensely hot, so newcomers should be prepared for high temperatures and sunny days.

Neighborhoods with Character

When you’re moving to a new city, finding the right neighborhood is like finding a new home within a home. Mesa’s diverse neighborhoods cater to various lifestyles and preferences. For the urban dwellers, Downtown Mesa offers a vibrant arts and culture scene, quaint shops, and cafes. If suburban life is more your style, neighborhoods like Red Mountain Ranch provide quiet, family-friendly environments with plenty of green space. Each neighborhood in Mesa has its own charm, offering residents a sense of community and belonging.

Economic Landscape

Mesa’s economy is robust and diverse, with strong sectors in healthcare, aerospace, technology, and education.

The presence of institutions like Banner Health and companies such as Boeing and Apple contribute to a dynamic job market. Additionally, Mesa’s entrepreneurial spirit is supported by resources like the Mesa Business Accelerator, making it an attractive location for startups and small businesses.

Crime Rate

Mesa, AZ, has seen a notable trend in its crime rates, with data indicating both positive and concerning aspects.

According to recent statistics, Mesa’s crime rate is higher than the national average, with a chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime at 1 in 44. This positions Mesa in a challenging spot compared to the national landscape.

However, it’s important to recognize that when compared to cities of similar population size, Mesa’s crime rate is among the lowest, highlighting its relative safety within its peer group.

Specifically, the chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime in Mesa is 1 in 232, which translates to a rate of 4 per one thousand inhabitants, indicating a higher occurrence of violent crimes compared to many communities across all population sizes in America.

Property crimes in Mesa stand at 18 per one thousand population, presenting an above-average chance of becoming a victim compared to other American communities of all sizes​.

Cost of Living

Mesa, AZ, presents a nuanced picture in terms of cost of living, marked by its position above national and state averages in certain categories.

The average cost of living in Mesa is noted to be $2,425, positioning it in the upper echelon of expensive cities globally and within the United States, indicating a significant cost burden relative to many other locations​​.

Housing emerges as a considerable factor, with median home prices reflecting a diverse range across neighborhoods, from $276,000 for condos to $615,000 in prestigious communities like Las Sendas​​.

Family and Education

For families considering a move to Mesa, the city’s educational system is a significant draw. Mesa Public Schools, the largest school district in Arizona, offers a range of educational programs, including honors courses, arts and STEM initiatives, and career and technical education.

The city is also home to several charter and private schools, providing a variety of options to meet the educational needs of any family.

Recreational activities in Mesa are plentiful and varied, from hiking in the nearby Superstition Mountains to exploring the Arizona Museum of Natural History.

The city’s parks and recreation department maintains an array of parks, pools, and sports facilities, ensuring that families have ample opportunities to play and explore together.

Transportation in Mesa

Mesa is facilitated by an extensive transportation network, including freeways, a light rail system, and bus services.

The city’s connectivity is enhanced by its proximity to Phoenix, with major highways and the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport providing easy access to regional and national destinations.

While having a car offers convenience for exploring the wider Metropolitan area, Mesa’s commitment to improving public transit and bicycle infrastructure is making alternative modes of transportation increasingly viable.

Living Affordably in the Desert

One of Mesa’s attractive features is its relatively affordable cost of living, especially when compared to other major cities in the Western United States.

Housing costs in Mesa are competitive, with a range of options from apartments to single-family homes. While the cost of living can vary by neighborhood, Mesa generally offers a high quality of life without the high price tag found in similar-sized cities.

Making the Move

Moving is a major undertaking, but a little planning goes a long way. Start by decluttering and organizing your belongings well in advance.

Research moving companies, especially those with experience in Arizona, to find the best fit for your budget and schedule. Mesa’s summer heat can impact moving logistics, so consider planning your move during the cooler months if possible.

Becoming Part of the Mesa Community

Settling into a new city is more than just unpacking boxes; it’s about finding your place within the community. Mesa is known for its welcoming residents and inclusive atmosphere.

Engage with your new surroundings by attending local events, joining community groups, and exploring the city’s many attractions. Volunteering is another great way to meet people and give back to your new home.

Conclusion

Mesa, AZ, is a city that offers a unique blend of opportunities for its residents. From its diverse neighborhoods and strong job market to its commitment to education and community, Mesa is more than just a place to live—it’s a place to thrive.

Whether you’re drawn by the allure of the desert or the promise of a vibrant community, moving to Mesa is the start of an exciting new chapter. Welcome to Mesa, where your new adventure awaits!