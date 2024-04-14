Newhall S&S Donuts suffers break-in

An S&S Donuts location in Newhall experienced a break-in with an employee present early Saturday morning amid a string of similar crimes that occurred around the same time in the surrounding area.

“I was not here. Only my husband,” said employee Lisa Chau. “He was making doughnuts in the back.”

The crime occurred at approximately 3:50 a.m. on Saturday while Lisa’s husband, Alex, was preparing doughnuts for the day. He was the only employee working at the time.

“He heard a noise, so he hurried to walk out, and then the robber had already broken the window,” Lisa said.

The burglar then broke through the door, entered the building, and attempted to squeeze past the pastry display case to get behind the counter.

“My husband screamed,” Lisa said. “He screamed so loud. ‘Help, help!’ And the robber got scared and he ran away.”

The burglar failed to take anything from the store. After they fled the scene, Alex called the police to report the crime before calling his wife to tell her what had happened.

S&S Donuts was one of at least three locations on the 24000 block of Lyons Avenue that were the victims of an attempted burglary on Saturday morning, the other two being Subway and Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is currently investigating the incidents as a possible linked series of crimes.

Representatives for both Subway and Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt declined to comment.