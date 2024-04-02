Senior Center preps for Celebrity Waiter fundraiser

Celebrity impersonators Lucille Ball and Charlie Chaplin go from table to table entertaining during the Celebrity Waiter 2022 "A Night in Hollywood" event held at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida on Saturday 071622. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is preparing for its annual fundraising event, Celebrity Waiter, with the theme “California Dreamin’” on Saturday, April 27, at the Senior Center at Bella Vida.   

Table sponsorships are still available and the headliner for the event is “Surfin’” – The Beach Boys Tribute Band that has played many times at the Bella Vida Concert Series. The annual fundraising event will spotlight the many successes of the SCV Senior Center and its programs and services for seniors.  

“Co-chairs Bonnie Teaford and Jackie Hartmann have put together a fun night under the Santa Clarita sky with an emphasis on the beauty and fun of California,” said a news release from the Senior Center. 

Ed Masterson will serve as the emcee and the event will feature a live auction.  

“Come join us for a night you won’t forget and for a great cause,” Teaford said in the release. 

For additional information on sponsorships for Celebrity Waiter and how to support the center, go to myscvcoa.org or call 661-259-9444, ext. 143. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS