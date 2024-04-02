Senior Center preps for Celebrity Waiter fundraiser

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is preparing for its annual fundraising event, Celebrity Waiter, with the theme “California Dreamin’” on Saturday, April 27, at the Senior Center at Bella Vida.

Table sponsorships are still available and the headliner for the event is “Surfin’” – The Beach Boys Tribute Band that has played many times at the Bella Vida Concert Series. The annual fundraising event will spotlight the many successes of the SCV Senior Center and its programs and services for seniors.

“Co-chairs Bonnie Teaford and Jackie Hartmann have put together a fun night under the Santa Clarita sky with an emphasis on the beauty and fun of California,” said a news release from the Senior Center.

Ed Masterson will serve as the emcee and the event will feature a live auction.

“Come join us for a night you won’t forget and for a great cause,” Teaford said in the release.

For additional information on sponsorships for Celebrity Waiter and how to support the center, go to myscvcoa.org or call 661-259-9444, ext. 143.