The Cowboy Festival is Back!

The grounds of William S. Hart Regional Park in Old Town Newhall will again embrace the yee haws! and yahoos! of the annual Cowboy Festival on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21. Fully immerse yourself in the Old West at this free to attend family friendly event.

What you love about Cowboy Festival returns with an expanded footprint and new activities that span the park into the Santa Clarita History Center.

Some ticketed events are available, visit CowboyFestival.org for more information.

Festival History

The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival began life in 1994 as the Cowboy Poetry, Music and Film Festival. Today, it has evolved to focus on music, food and the Western-themed vendors found on Mercantile Row.

The Cowboy Festival was located at Melody Motion Picture Ranch in Placerita Canyon from 1994 until 2015 when it was moved to William S. Hart Park in Newhall because of filming obligations at the ranch.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 festivals.

In 2023 it was brought back in limited form to Old Town Newhall.

This year makes the return of a large-scale Cowboy Festival to the grounds of Hart Park.

Nick Lentini, left, and Dave Reeves cook up peach cobbler at the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita booth at The 2019 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival held at William S. Hart Park in Newhall on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

What’s New? What’s Back?

Dave Knutson, events administrator for the city of Santa Clarita, said the festival will include a host of new attractions.

“We are working to partner with Oak Tree Gun Club to do real archery,” he said. “That’s a fun thing we’ve wanted to do. We will have real archery and inflatable archery, depending on your age range.”

Another new partnership is with Gilchrist Farms.

“They will be coming out to do Pioneer Corner for us,” Knutson said. “The area will offer candle making, wool spinning, leather stamping and gold panning. They are bringing a number of new activities. We hope it grows from here.”

Knutson said the Goldrush Games Corner will feature a number of carnival games. “It will have old school original carnival games set up, like milk bottle ring toss,” he said.

Many favorite food vendors are returning, said Knutson.

“Carter’s Smoked BBQ and River’s End Pub are coming this year,” he said. “Our favorite soda vendor Wild Bill’s Old Fashioned Soda Pop will be there. We also have a new partnership with Lucky Luke offering beer and seltzers.”

The peach cobbler, once the crowd favorite offered by the Cowboy Cultural Committee of Visalia, is now a fundraiser for the Santa Clarita Rotary Club. The warm peach cobbler topped with whipped cream is a “must” for festival attendees.

Knutson said a new area called The Watering Hole will also be available.

“We are trying to make it into a saloon in the next couple of years,” he said. “We will add elements every year.”

The Watering Hole will offer shaded seating, as well as an artist creating “Wanted” posters.

Other Activites

The Los Angeles County staff at Hart Park will offer animal education talks and visits with animals in the barnyard.

The Horseshoe Honky Tonk will feature the Bootscoot Bosses Line Dance Crew with line dance lessons.

Try mechanical bull riding and hatchet throwing.

“Our goal is to have a little bit of everything for everyone,” Knutson said. “We want to appeal to families with young children, young couples, adults, seniors, there is something for everyone to come and enjoy during the festival.”

Bassist Carolyn Sills and guitarist Gerard Egan of Poi Rogers perform for the crowd at the 2023 Cowboy Festival on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Music

Knudson said the festival will feature three stages of music offering a full lineup of cowboy, country, folk and bluegrass performances.

The Mane Stage will feature Matt Axton, Water Tower, Sarah Winchester and Hooks & The Huckleberries.

Musicians performing at The Whistle Stop Stage will include The Messick Family Singers, The Storytellers, Hillary Klug, Rachel Brooke and Sweet Meg.

Performers on the Hart Hall Stage include Dave Stamey, Sourdough Slim, Doug Figgs, Olivia Harms and Krystin Harris.

The annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival returns in April. Here, trick roper Dave Thornberry entertains passersby at a previous fest. Dan Watson/Signal

Dave Thornberry

Cowboy Festival favorite, trick roper Dave Thornberry will return to the Cowboy Festival. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself “captured” by Thornberry’s lasso as he demonstrates his trick roping skills on the grounds of Hart Park.

Living History

Stop at the Blacksmith’s Shop to meet Wishbone McCray and Manflo Jones, who will share stories of life on the frontier. Witness the art of blacksmithing and purchase a custom horseshoe with your name stamped on it.

Chat with The New Buffalo Soldiers, who are bringing their horses. Listen to their stories of the contributions of black men on the American western frontier.

SENSES

The Saddle Up SENSES block party, held on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, will kick off Cowboy Festival weekend, 7 p.m.-10 p.m. on Thursday, April 18.

Ticketed Events

A few events will require advance purchase tickets available at CowboyFestival.org.

Californio Fiesta de Rancho Camulos

Friday, April 19 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$50+$9.18 fee

Dave Stamey, award winning Cowboy balladeer will host an afternoon Vaquero experience Rancho Camulos Museum and National Historic Landmark, one of the best surviving examples of an early Californio Rancho. Enjoy an authentic Vaquero buffet, tours and Stamey’s performance.

Cowboy Family Night at Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts

Friday, April 19 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Adults $10+$2.80 fee, Children under 12 $5+$2 fee

Enjoy a night of music, comedy, tall tales and cowboy storytelling. Features Kristyn Harris and festival legend Sourdough Slim. Join in a singalong of some classic Western songs.

Dancing into the Dusk

Saturday, April 20 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

$10 +$2.80 fee

Dust off your boots and kick up your heels. Get in step with line dance instructions for all levels and stomp to the beat of a DJ spinning the best mixes.