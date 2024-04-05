Thomas Oatway | Justice Delayed

Recently the un-Supreme Court ruled that they would entertain a motion by Donald Trump that would protect him from prosecution for literally any crime committed while he was in office. Complete immunity is his argument. Then the court scheduled a first hearing 51 days out, putting the court calendar for the Jan. 6 insurrection trial of Trump on a delayed hold. The intent is obviously to push back the trial until after the November presidential election, giving him a get-out-of-jail-free card if he can win back the presidency. By my calendar, that trial may happen nearly four years after the Jan. 6 riots. That is the dictionary definition of justice delayed.

Trump’s other federal trial in Florida for retaining classified materials after leaving the White House is on a similarly slow walk to justice. This is thanks to Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee to the federal bench. Almost immediately she began to pay back her appointment by attempting to delay the evidentiary process and appointing a special master to review the classified material. This was shot down 8-0 by a conservative appeals court decision, which advised her to review her high school civics lessons on the rule of law. Now she has finally had a hearing on when to hear the case, but has not given any indication of how long she will take to set the trial in motion. Recalling that Trump took the documents on Jan. 20, 2021, that is also coming up on four years since the alleged crime was committed. Again, justice is being delayed.

We can correct these failures of our judicial system if we just vote for Joe Biden and retire Trump to his Florida mansion. That is, if it is not taken by the state of New York to pay his judgment penalty for business fraud. And he won’t need a residence anyway if he is found guilty of 91 indictments in four jurisdictions that are now seeking justice for alleged crimes. The slammer will be his new home.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia