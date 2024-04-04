‘Uncle Rufus’ coming to The Main

News release

The world of theatrical mastery is coming to The Main Old Town Newhall this month with “Uncle Rufus II: Odella’s Revenge,” featuring Mildred Dumas.

At 91 years old, Dumas’ career has spanned stage, screen, television and commercials. This show is a sequel to last year’s production, “Uncle Rufus I.”

Odella, the maid whose fate was sealed with incarceration for the alleged murder of Rufus, emerges from the shadows of confinement, ready to claim her vengeance.

“Brace yourself as Mildred Dumas graces our stage once again in ‘Uncle Rufus II: Odella’s Revenge,’” said a news release from the city of Santa Clarita. “With her unparalleled skill and boundless passion, she breathes life into the character of Odella, weaving a tale of revenge that will leave you spellbound. It is the perfect opportunity to witness the convergence of timeless talent and compelling storytelling.”

Attendees are invited to join the Dumas-Stenson Thespians in celebrating Dumas’ career, which has included shows such as “The Young and the Restless,” “Days of Our Lives” and “Malcolm in the Middle.”

The cast is predominantly over 60 and 70 years old, totaling 500 years of collective theatrical experience.

The first showtime of “Uncle Rufus II: Odella’s Revenge” is scheduled 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, with tickets available ($17-$22) and additional dates listed on AtTheMAIN.org.