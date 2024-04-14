Unusual Museums You May Have Never Visited

You’ve probably visited The Getty, The Broad and The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, but have you seen Walt’s Barn?

Los Angeles has hundreds of museums, but you most likely have only visited a few well-known museums.

Here’s a few “off the beaten path” museums worth exploring.

Museum of Neon Art (MONA)

216 S. Brand Blvd., Glendale 91204

Info www.neonmona.org

The Museum of Neon Art was founded in 1981 with the mission to preserve and showcase the contemporary art form of neon signs. Photo courtesy if the Museum of Neon Art.

The Museum of Neon Art is the only museum in the world devoted exclusively to art in electric media, exhibiting electric and kinetic fine art, and outstanding examples of historic neon signs, for over three decades.

Over the years, the museum has saved and restored more than 500 historic signs and helped relight another 150 signs across Los Angeles. They also offer neon bending classes with hands-on instruction to carry on this craft.

The featured exhibit on display now through Sept. 8 is “Larry Albright: A Great Magic Truth,” an exhibition celebrating the legacy of artist, inventor, and pop-culture force, Larry Albright.

The exhibition contains plasma sculptures, consumer electronics, miniature neon set pieces and film clips from Albright’s work in movies such as “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” “Blade Runner” and more.

Also on display are items from MONA’s permanent collection which features historic signage from the 1920s to present and fine art from 1970s to present.

The Museum of Neon Art was founded in 1981 with the mission to preserve and showcase the contemporary art form of neon signs.

Walt Disney’s Carolwood Barn

5202 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles 90027

Info www.carolwood.org

In 1950, Walt Disney built a 1/8th scale live-steam railroad at his residence in Holmby Hills. He operated the “Carolwood Pacific Railroad” for family and friends until 1953 when he shifted his energies into creating Disneyland.

Disney’s barn was a quaint red barn that he built as a replica of one from the Disney farm in Marceline, Mo. The Carolwood barn served as his workshop where he built miniatures and model trains.

In 1999, Walt Disney’s family moved the barn he called his “happy place” from his home to the Los Angeles Live Steamers Railroad Museum, of which Disney was a founding member.

Operated by the non-profit Carolwood Foundation, “Walt’s Barn” is filled with trains of all scales, many of which were donated to the Foundation by his animators and friends that shared his hobby. Many of Disney’s personal items and tools are on display, as well as his hand-made work benches.

Open every third Sunday of the month from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Visit the Walt Disney’s Carolwood Barn Facebook page for the most up to date information on operating days and special guests.

Walt’s Barn will celebrate 25 years at Griffth Park with special events July 19-21.

International Printing Museum

315 W. Torrance Blvd., Carson 90745

Info www.printmuseum.org

The International Printing Museum was founded in 1988 by David Jacobson, Ernest A. Lindner and Mark Barbour and features The Lindner Collection of Antique Printing Machinery. Photo courtesy of the International Printing Museum.

If you have ink in your veins like me, this is a wonderful place to learn about the history of printing, books and book arts through one of the world’s most significant collections of antique printing machinery, along with demonstrations and theatrical presentations.

The International Printing Museum was founded in 1988 by David Jacobson, Ernest A. Lindner and Mark Barbour and features The Lindner Collection of Antique Printing Machinery.

One-hour guided tours offered upon arrival. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10 adults and $8 seniors and students. Open by appointment only Tuesday-Friday. Call (310)515-7166 for appointments.

Los Angeles Fire Department Historical Society Museum

Info https://lafdmuseum.org/

Old Fire Station 27 in Hollywood opened July 1, 1930. At the time it was the largest fire station west of the Mississippi. Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Fire Department Historical Society.

This museum offers two locations — one in Hollywood and one in San Pedro. Both are restored historical fire houses filled with an assortment of vintage fire-fighting vehicles and equipment, plus photos and more.

Fire Station 27 in Hollywood (1355 N. Cahuenga Blvd. 90028) was opened on July 1, 1930. At the time it was the largest fire station west of the Mississippi. It has now been completely restored and represents what the station was like when it was in operation.

Three apparatus bays are filled with equipment, some dating back to the early 1900s and not found anywhere else. In addition, artifacts and equipment of all types are on display, dating from the 1880s through the present day.

Old Fire Station 36 (639 S. Harbor, 90731) is housed in one of the oldest buildings still standing in San Pedro. The seven-story building built in 1928 was used as police headquarters, city hall and fire station.

This museum includes LAFD apparatus and artifacts from the San Pedro area. A small store offers up a variety of authentic LAFD merchandise.

Retired firefighters serve as museum docents at both locations and welcome questions.

Los Angeles Street Lighting Museum

1149 S. Broadway, Suite 200 , Los Angeles 90015

Info lalights.lacity.org/residents/museum.html

This museum presents the history of street lighting in Los Angeles, featuring early decade street lamps. This museum takes you on a time travel journey with highlights from the city’s different street lights, over 400 different styles, from the past.

This may be the most difficult museum to visit in Los Angeles County. The Street Lighting Museum is only accessible on a scheduled monthly tour and is open just one day a month, or by appointment. For additional information, contact Bureau of Street Lighting Community Impact Division to request a tour. Contact the Community Impact Division at: lalights.lacity.org/contact.html and use “General Questions” as the subject. Its the very last one in the list.

You also can take a virtual tour of different types of streetlights in Los Angeles by visiting lalights.lacity.org/residents/museum.html.