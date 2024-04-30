Valencia boys’ volleyball survives Laguna Blanca, advances to QFs 

A long drive on Saturday for Valencia Vikings boys’ volleyball for their CIF Southern Section Division 4 second-round matchup in Santa Barbara ended with a thrilling victory.

The Vikings (22-13) needed five sets to advance to the quarterfinals, outlasting the Laguna Blanca Owls (25-6) on the road, 25-23, 13-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-7, for their eight straight win going back to the regular season.

Valencia setter Leo Sangthongkum had a season-high 38 kills, the fourth time this season he’s reached the 30-assist mark. Head coach Brendan Riley said Sangthongkum, one of three setters, has improved vastly in his first year in the position.

“He’s got height and I like his blocking on the front row,” Riley said in a phone interview.

The back-and-forth affair went the way of the Vikings in the fifth set after they started out on a 5-0 run. The key, Riley said, was staying the course and doing what has worked all year.

“We’re able to keep teams out of system with our serving, and our serve receive is exceptional,” Riley said. “So, we try to stay in system as much as we can.”

Outside hitter Jet Ricks led the Vikings with 19 kills as one of three on the team with double-digit kills. Jarek Pascua had 12 kills and Dane Ricks had 10.

Riley credited his seniors, including the three aforementioned hitters, for displaying leadership throughout the match.

“This team doesn’t get rattled,” Riley said. “If they’re down or up, they stay pretty even-keeled. I think the experience helps us with that.”

Ricks also had three of the five aces for Valencia. Libero Nathan Willis had 10 digs.

Riley said Laguna Blanca did a good job of putting its outside hitters in positions to threaten, which put the Vikings in trouble at times. The Owls also had a setter who was able to set up teammates even when it looked like they were out of system, he added.

The Vikings now have a rematch set for Wednesday at 5 p.m. with the Quartz Hill Royals (24-12), who bested Valencia in their previous meeting this year in straight sets. The Vikings had just claimed the Foothill League title the week before that setback in the Antelope Valley.

Riley is confident, though, that with this matchup set to be played in the Vikings’ home gym that they might be able to pick up an advantage.

“The crowd’s been phenomenal all year,” Riley said. “We’ll get some students there. It should be loud.”

Should Valencia win and then win again in the semifinals, the Vikings would be on a potential collision course in the championship match with the West Ranch Wildcats, who face another Antelope Valley opponent in the quarterfinals on Wednesday in the Paraclete Spirits. That matchup is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday at West Ranch.