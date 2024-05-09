‘Around the World in Art’ at CTG 

News release

An artist’s reception is scheduled 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday for an exhibit of local artist Jeanne Iler’s work at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall.

The exhibit runs through June 30 at the Vernon Gallery inside the theater at 24242 Main St.

Iler, a longtime member of the Santa Clarita Artists Association, is showing her paintings from around the globe in the exhibit titled, “Art from Around the World.” It highlights her watercolor painting from Africa, Europe, Australia, Canada and the U.S. The artist uses collage to add dimensions to the scenes, and her paintings tell a story of the places from ostriches in Africa to sundowns in Costa Rica.

The show will run during the productions of “The Play That Goes Wrong,” “Come Blow Your Horn” and “Knights of Improv.”

To view the gallery, the theater is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, and open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit santaclaritaartists.org.