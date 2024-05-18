Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

Arthur Saginian | It's Not the Party, It's the People

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
I don’t know if “former Santa Clarita resident” Gerald Staack (Letters, March 26) is aware of the fact that we have had both houses of Congress controlled by either side in the past, with the president in the same party to boot, and both sides have squandered those opportunities to do whatever it is that they’re supposed to do (i.e. help the workers, help the business owners, help everyone, whatever …), and little if anything got done, yes, even when the same party held both houses.

It’s not the party, it’s the people. Once they get in the majority the infighting begins, like squabbling siblings at the reading of a will. Mr. Staack really needs to move to Norway, or France, or Germany — anywhere the services of socialism abound, because the dog-eat-dog of capitalism seems to be more than he can bear.   

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita

