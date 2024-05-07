Arthur Saginian | The Mind of a True Believer

To Messrs. (Hilmar) Rosenast, (Peter) Beers, and (Stephen) Maseda, and those who feel likewise: What impresses me most is not your apparent knowledge of scriptural passages and their “proper” interpretations, but how important such things are to you and how seriously you take it, and in that way you are not unlike “MAGA” Republicans or “woke” progressive Democrats, or even Jewish zealots or Muslim Jihadists, when taken to its extremes.

That is how the mind of a “true believer” works, and absolute devotion has its dangers. You focus so much on the “straight and narrow” that you forget life is actually a “spectrum.”

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita