Canyon sends off Class of 2024 with advice to persevere 

Just like Ellen’s Oscar selfie in 2014, Canyon High School graduating senior Jake Dela Cruz not only started his senior speech with a selfie with the graduating class, but also ended it with one, too.

In a commencement ceremony that welcomed attendees in various languages, and celebrated each of its students with applause and laughter, Canyon sent off its Cowboys to gallop into the real world.

Principal Shellie Holcombe shared a message with the Class of 2024, directly after the processional by the Canyon High School band, and the national anthem sung by graduating senior Marley Garner.

Canyon High graduating senior Marley Garner sings the National Anthem during the Canyon High School graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons on Tuesday, 052124. Dan Watson/The Signal

“[For] the 428 seniors tonight, somewhere along the line there was a special teacher or staff member who made a difference in their lives … Today marks the monumental milestone in your lives, a moment that you have been eagerly awaiting and tirelessly working towards,” Holcombe said.

Holcombe ended her speech with advice for the graduating class, including being hopeful and optimistic despite any challenges as they embark upon their own trajectories.

“Remember to hold onto your passions, and never lose sight of your goals. Embrace challenges and opportunities for growth. And always remember the lessons you learned along the way,” Holcombe said. “Above all, cherish the friendships and memories you make as they will impact your journey, and help form your future.”

Canyon High graduating seniors light their flashlights as they join the Canyon Choirs while singing “Wherever I Go” during the Canyon High School graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons on Tuesday, 052124. Dan Watson/The Signal

Valedictorians Josephine Regez and Jameson Roberts imparted wisdom to their fellow seniors.

“We’ve had so many of the same experiences — it’s made me realize that achievements and milestones are worth fulfilling and gratifying when shared,” Regez said. “When you hear your name being called tonight, take a moment to remember those moments … and hopefully those thoughts will speak to your future memories.”

“I tried to not get discouraged by the challenges that I faced, that we all faced, whether that was difficult classes, or not enough hours in the day to get everything done,” Roberts said. “I hope everyone here remembers, that we all help determine our fate, and our effort is the one control we have over it. I hope all of our hard work and determination continues to pay off.”

William S. Hart Union School District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman photographs the senior speakers on stage from his seat during the Canyon High School graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons on Tuesday, 052124. Dan Watson/The Signal

Senior speeches were given by Daniela Reyes and Jake Dela Cruz, before a performance of “Wherever I Go” by members of Canyon choirs and the conferring of the diplomas by William S. Hart Union High School District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman.

“Today is the final step of a chapter that is soon to close, but that leads to a new chapter that opens. We’ve gone from being on Zoom … to returning back in person and being able to share these moments with each other,” Reyes said. “We leave an important mark in the school, and our adventure does not end here.

Canyon High graduating senior Jake Dela Cruz celebrates after receiving his diploma during the Canyon High School graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons on Tuesday, 052124. Dan Watson/The Signal

“These four years now lead us to this day — graduation. Every single one of us will now take the next step in our lives, whether they’re going to college, career opportunities, whatever you pursue … There’s nothing stopping us from launching towards what we want to achieve,” Dela Cruz said. “Do whatever it takes to achieve your dreams. We Cowboys push forward.”

Canyon High Valedictorian Jameson Roberts comes forward to speak during the Canyon High School graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons on Tuesday, 052124. Dan Watson/The Signal

Canyon High graduating senior Nadeen Ayoub celebrates after receiving her diploma during the Canyon High School graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons on Tuesday, 052124. Dan Watson/The Signal

Canyon High graduating senior Anthony Santos, left, is congratulated by Canyon High principal Shellie Holcombe after receiving his diploma during the Canyon High School graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons on Tuesday, 052124. Dan Watson/The Signal