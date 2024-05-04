Carousel Ranch holds 15th annual ‘How the West Was Won’ 

Carousel Ranch recently hosted its 15th annual “How the West Was Won” shooting fundraising event at Moore N’ Moore Sporting Clays in Sylmar, where over 30 teams and 90 attendees competed for trophies and prizes.

For the first time since its inception, teams competed over the course of two days, April 18-19, and all proceeds went toward Carousel Ranch. Owner of Moore N’ Moore, Cory Moore, whose son, Elliot, 15, takes weekly horseback lessons at Carousel Ranch, has helped hold the event for the past six years.

“We were at another facility prior, and we moved over to Moore N’ Moore Sporting Clays. We didn’t even realize that the owners had their kid at the top of the list,” said Taylor Adachi, executive director of Carousel Ranch. “It’s been really special that we’re able to support a Carousel Ranch family, and they’re willing to open up their facility.”

Carousel Ranch founders Becky Graham and Denise Redmond participate in “How the West Was Won.” Courtesy of Denise Redmond.

Cognizant that prices are going up, Adachi is amazed by the support of the Carousel Ranch community.

“We couldn’t have asked for more perfect weather. We also had a couple of community partners come in and support our event,” Adachi said. “We had very stiff competition and the teams were pretty close with their numbers.”

First-, second- and third-place teams and individuals were recognized, adding a competitive edge to an otherwise friendly environment.

“How the West Was Won” was created by board members Eric Stroh and Wayne Crawford, initially starting out as a trap shooting event, before turning to sporting clays.

Each fundraising event has helped Carousel Ranch continue its equestrian therapy for children and young adults with special needs.