City to host free cinemas in the park 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free cinematic experience under the stars this summer at various parks and facilities throughout Santa Clarita.

City Cinemas is back in 2024 once a month from July through October and invites you to bring your blankets and folding chairs and stake out your spot on the grass. Food trucks will begin selling an hour before each movie begins.

Each movie will have a different start time and location. The following is the 2024 City Cinemas schedule:

• July 26 — “Barbie” (PG-13), 8 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.

• Aug. 23 — “Toy Story” (PG), 8 p.m. at Bridgeport Park, 23521 Bridgeport Lane, Santa Clarita.

• Sept. 27 — “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (PG-13), 7 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.

• Oct. 25 — “The Super Mario Bros Movie” (PG-13), 7 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.

For more information on the city of Santa Clarita’s City Cinemas series, visit SantaClarita.gov/CityCinemas or email [email protected].