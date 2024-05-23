College Brief for May 23

Local student earns dean’s list recognition at Valdosta State University

Valdosta State University announced Amir Bishop, of Valencia, has earned a spot on the fall 2023 dean’s list.

Dean’s list honors are reserved for the highest-achieving students at VSU. Bishop is one of nearly 1,800 distinguished and accomplished students recognized for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals.

To qualify for dean’s list at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.

Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a comprehensive university in Valdosta, Georgia, that offers nearly 200 academic programs leading to associate, bachelor, master, specialist, and doctoral degrees as well as options to add a certification, minor, endorsement, or certificate to that degree.