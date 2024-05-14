David Smith | Not Believing the Blatantly Obvious

Re: Arthur Saginian, letters, May 12.

Arthur, Ive been reading your comments for several years now.

The first thing I learned when I became what the Bible calls born again is that it is the truth in our world. You stated that God makes boo-boos. Leaving that aside, notice what the 22nd Psalm says in verse 18. Then read what the eyewitness account in John 19:24 says and then tell yourself they just made it up. Thousands of years apart, yet they conspired together to show what, to fool us or to save us? Your choice to not believe what is so blatantly obvious or not. Actually the way King David was able to tell the future is explained in 2nd Timothy 3:16, or 2nd Peter 1:21.

Check it out.

David Smith

Santa Clarita